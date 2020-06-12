OPPO's Find X2 Series catapults the brand to the top of the premium smartphone market

OPPO, the innovative global smart device manufacturer has always been about revolutionizing consumer experience through impeccable design, best-in-class technology, and enviable features that any smartphone lover would die for. With a proven track record of delivering smartphones that are absolute head turners, brand OPPO is yet again setting new benchmarks for its latest rendition– the OPPO Find X2 Series
which is to be launched on 17th
June in Indian market.
OPPO’s Find Series has always represented the flagship segment. It showcases the company’s technological progress, and the ability to combine aesthetics with top-notch, premium features. In 2013, OPPO launched Find 5, the company's first full HD 1080p screen, which got global accolades for its unique design including the prestigious IF Product Design Award. It was followed up with Find 7 in 2014, featuring OPPO'S first 2k screen. It also marked the arrival of VOOC flash charging, a game changer which completed the domination of X Series in the luxury segment.
The brand took innovation a notch higher in 2018 with the launch of Find X and now with the Find X2 Series, the brand will reinstate its legacy of uber premium phones. Each design is carefully thought out and manufactured to feel smooth and comfortable in hand, in order to best complement a user’s OPPO smartphone experience.
The journey of Find X2 is going to be more interesting because the company has also launched a Finder campaign for the device to encourage the exploration spirit. OPPO in their latest Finder Campaign has joined hands with renowned tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, professional rock climber, Alex Honnold and Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, who is also OPPO's global brand ambassador.
The new series is expected to bring users best-in-class screen technology and an ultra-smooth viewing experience. The phones will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel that will come with a 120Hz QHD professional-grade display which will be OPPO's most colourful and powerful screen till date. The display of the OPPO Find X2 Series has already got an A+ approval rating from DisplayMate, known for running scientific and objective tests around phone screens. DisplayMate has even gone ahead to term the display ‘top tier, world-class’. This is a giant leap for the company into becoming a leader in smartphone display performance. Not just that the high-quality screen has been well received by the industry, additionally receiving an Eye Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland making it the perfect device to stream videos on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
The premium-ness of the Find X2 Series has also received applause from the industry in the form of certifications and recognitions. For instance, leading benchmarking website AnTuTu has recognized the Find X2 Series as part of the top 10 “Best Flagship Performance” smartphones in April 2020, with Find X2 Pro and Find X2 bagging the top two positions. Whereas the OPPO Find X2 Pro topped the charts with a score of 607147, Find X2 clocked a score of 602191 to bag second position.
The Find X2 Series is also a powerhouse of premium performance, bringing the company's propriety world’s first commercialized and fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, which is touted to fully charge the phone in just 38 minutes. OPPO also successfully conducted the first 5G WhatsApp video call at India R&D centre in Hyderabad using the Find X2 Pro, making it the first-ever premium 5G smartphone series. The entire specification lineup is targeted at offering an all-round powerful smartphone experience to consumers through cutting-edge hardware – including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.
The new series from OPPO promises to deliver better than the best, thus paving the way for the company to further strengthen its stronghold in the high-end market. With constant focus on premium features, technology experience and its evolutions, the OPPO Find X2 Series could easily emerge as the undisputed and ultimate leader of the flagship smartphone segment.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.