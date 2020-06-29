Sanjay Kumar Reddy's Sirisha Reddy Garment work provides hope to less fortunate

If you stay focused and don’t deviate from your chosen path, your hard work pays off one day – says Sanjay Kumar Reddy, a budding entrepreneur with his venture Sirisha Reddy Garment Mart in Hyderabad. Reddy is much more than a mere businessman. He is a ray of hope for the less fortunate, even illiterate, people.

Humble Beginnings

Sanjay Reddy began his journey from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool, where they have a workshop going even today. Kurnool being a remote place, it was difficult to find trained employees for business. However, on the other hand, in a metropolitan city like Hyderabad, the abundance of retail options made it difficult to find clients for the store. However, with the passage of time, Sanjay Kumar defeated all the challenges and emerged victorious.

Wise & Humble

Reddy is a man who is wise yet humble at heart. He started his luxury apparel business, Sirisha Reddy Garment Mart, on December 24, 2017. Today this Mart employs not just 350 employees, who are less-educated, but more than 50 women employees work for its retail store too. However, the most amazing aspect of Reddy’s business is his insistence on employing illiterate, downtrodden people for work. Besides, the business promotes hand-made clothing, thus sustaining the environment as well.

More Challenges

Reddy’s long-term goal is to expand his clothing line while maintaining the product quality. He explains, “It is very challenging to sustain and expand in this industry. We believe in luxurious clothing, hence we respect our clients’ personal requests and customize products as per their demands. Our agenda is to make clients comfortable in what they wear and make them look presentable and happy.”

Today, Sanjay considers himself a proud entrepreneur with high standards of employment. And on way to entrepreneurial success, he has earned the love and goodwill of his employees, who’ve found in him a messiah!