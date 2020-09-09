Story of Nadim Ahmed CEO of Dallas Coworking

Nadim Ahmed, the owner of a beautiful premium workspace by the Galleria, Venture X
, meets and collaborates with all types of businesses and entrepreneurs. So we asked him how does a business know if they should keep going or stop wasting time & money and focus on a new Venture? Here is his response.
This is a timely question for today’s world. It’s probably one of the most essential questions to keep in the back of your mind when you are starting a business. Some give up too early and some never give-up. There is bravery and respect in not giving up and that’s why we tell our kids “Just keep swimming” - Dora, Finding Nemo. But the question is not about the person, it’s about the business. And the answer depends on one thing, The Customer. Too many businesses focus internally and tell people about all the great things they are or do, but honestly, business should be a selfless act, where we are here to serve our customers; to provide them value that is worth more than what they are paying for it. This is why the economy works and grows. With every new successful business, we produce something that is more valuable than the amount we are paying for it. Yes, we do what we do for our family, for money, for our passion, but without providing value to the customer, none of it will exist. If you cannot provide your customers the best or unique solution for their problem, then let someone else do it.
We all tell our kids the story of the turtle and the rabbit. How the turtle is the hero of the story because he doesn’t give up. While that is true, we should never ever be the turtle. Stick with what you are or could be good at. The only way the turtle can win is when his competition messes up?
Not a good way to do business or really anything.
“Everybody is a Genius. But If You Judge a Fish by Its Ability to Climb a Tree, It Will Live Its Whole Life Believing that It is Stupid.” – Albert Einstein.
First thing the business and the entrepreneur needs to do is figure out its wheelhouse, its core strengths and weaknesses. If life gives you a heavy shell on your back, don’t ignore it or complain about it. Use it and make the best next move. All that’s happening today are good examples of that. Whether you are dealing with COVID-19 or unfair treatment due to your race, religion sex, or political beliefs, or anything else, this is the card you were dealt, adapt to it, take advantage of the silver linings and figure out how to leverage your uniqueness to provide a differentiated value to the customers.
Once you figure that out, then and only then, be passionate and focused enough to continue to be better than your competitors and be driven enough to continue to push through endless number of barriers.
“I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.” – Bruce Lee
Unlike the turtle, don’t just keep going to prove something, do what is the best use of you from this point forward. Push through, fight all the barriers, and don’t stop, but only if you are going the right direction.
About Nadim Ahmed
Nadim Ahmed migrated to the land of opportunity and made the United States his new home at the age of seven. He is a Magna Cum-lade from Purdue University in both Electrical Engineering and MBA. With a background in Product Development with major corporations, he utilizes his understanding of customer needs, branding/marketing, and business strategy to now develop inspirational workspaces
.
They also connect and support businesses in many ways including branding, video production, and press release distribution in partnership with KISS PR SEO and digital marketing operated company by Qamar Zaman.
