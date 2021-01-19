The leading player of Vitamin D manufacturing globally

Enhancing Vitamin D product offerings: Creating value-added variants of the existing Vitamin D portfolio with increased attributes viz. solubility and bioavailability to match user requirement, for applications across segments such as food, feed, pharmaceuticals, dietary & nutritional supplements, veterinary and rodenticide Backward integration: The plant at Dahej has also been utilized for manufacturing of Cholesterol (Key raw material) from wool grease, which has propelled Fermenta to a niche category of sustainable Vitamin D suppliers and increased the firm’s self-reliance. Scaling up capacities: Fermenta has leased out 40,000 sq m land in Sayakha, Gujarat, for enhancing its capacity, which is expected to be operationalized shortly. Business process re-engineering: Fermenta revamped its ERP system to introduce SAP S4 HANA, implemented the performance management system of SAP Success Factors and executed integration of its business development efforts with the CRM module Salesforce. For a company of its size, these measures to ensure operational excellence are at par with the industry giants.

Fermenta Biotech Limited is the only manufacturer of Vitamin D in India and one of the leading players globally. Headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, where their R&D centre is also located, their manufacturing facilities are based in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh and Dahej, Gujarat. Apart from Vitamin D, Fermenta also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology platforms such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis as well as environmental solutions for waste water management and treatment. Prashant Nagre serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Fermenta Biotech Limited. With a career spanning 28 years, Prashant has comprehensive experience across various spheres encompassing Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Human and Animal Nutrition domains. Prashant has been associated with Fermenta for more than a decade, leading strategy and overseeing day to day operations of all three business verticals viz. Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Environmental Solutions. He forms a core member of the product development team and is also responsible for creating as well as nurturing large business account relationships. For years, Prashant has been working on eliminating “hidden hunger” from society. “I strongly believe that only through collaborative efforts from all key stakeholders can the world win the battle against hidden hunger”, he asserts. Eliminating malnutrition is a cause that inspires him to work towards reducing micronutrient deficiency by playing a part in affordable nutrition for India. “Fermenta’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities also remain close to my heart, with our associations with local schools, panchayats as well as organizations such as the National Association for the Blind, India helping us to drive sustainable business growth inclusive of communities”, he adds further.Over the last decade, Fermenta has transformed itself from a solely domestic focused company to gain an international presence, catering to over 300 customers across 50 countries worldwide, with more than 70% of revenues now arising from exports. Recently, two international subsidiaries in Germany and the USA, have been established. Some noteworthy transformational activities undertaken at Fermenta are its efforts towards capacity expansion, increasing its global footprint, digitization initiatives, customer proximity measures and product quality assurance. This investment in capacities and capabilities has paid off, with the topline and profit doubling over the last five years. Over the last few years, Fermenta has implemented the following measures:However, last few months have not been good for the firm. The healthcare industry, like others, has been impacted by the pandemic’s effect on sourcing, logistics and human capital. However, it has bounced back with a clear mandate for the future: launch products that are focused on maintaining health and improving immunity.Talking about the biggest factor for Fermenta’s success, Prashant says, “I strongly believe that the true wealth of an organization lies in its people. Our human capital across locations consisting of technical experts, scientists and professionals across domains who have been a part of our journey are our drives of growth. At Fermenta, we believe in the concept of shared success, and taking our employees along as we grow”. For the second consecutive year in a row, Fermenta has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. Over the last decade, there have been some strategic changes at Fermenta, from its merger with DIL Limited (merged entity named as FBL), to upscaling capacities and capabilities to be future-ready. All this has been done with one aim in mind: Fermenta’s outlook for its business. “Health” and “Hygiene” are the twin mottos that drive its performance – be it in the Vitamin D business, or biotechnology products including enzyme solutions or environmental solutions for managing and treating waste water. The company’s singular focus on nutrition now fuels its hunger for growth by adding new nutritional ingredients to its basket of offerings. Fermenta believes in working paired with creativity. At Fermenta, their creativity is centered around the clientele – be it consumer-driven innovation at their R&D centre, or the team’s front-line obsession that ensures to completely focus on consumers’ requirements. “Our employees are integrated such that cross-functional teams come together in a continuous endeavour to deliver excellence”, Prashant says. Apart from his roles and responsibility at Fermenta, Prashant is an active Rotarian and also associated with various bodies viz. Economic Times – India Leadership Council and SME Chamber of India. He continues his zest for learning and desire to grow every day, by attending various conferences and leadership sessions. In light of the pandemic, he undertook a Meta-Leadership training conducted by the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, in partnership with The Economic Times India Leadership Council. He also enjoys contributing to the industry by regularly participating in CEO roundtables and other leadership forums for discussion. Being a voracious reader, he likes to read books from across genres in his spare time. Not only this, he is an avid photographer and has a diverse collection of nature and architecture stills that he continues to capture throughout his extensive travel.Prashant has a piece of advice and says, “The importance of the products and services provided by this sector has been underlined during the recent times. It is imperative that we come together as an industry to collaborate and develop science-backed products that fulfil our communities’ requirements. Partnerships with academic and government organizations will pave the way to ensure the health of our nation”. As an organization, there are three investments that are imperative for sustainable and profitable growth: people, products and processes. As a leader, the relationship that one shares with stakeholders – be it customers, employees and members of the community, is the ultimate proof of the work ethic and integrity that one commands.