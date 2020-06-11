This Millennial Entrepreneur launched an e-book that profited $20,000 in 3 weeks through Social Media

Former music manager turned personal finance enthusiast, Ariel Adams, also known as ‘The Money Realtor’, is a 25-year-old social media guru who uses her platforms to advocate for financial literacy. This Virginia-based entrepreneur achieved a huge milestone this year with the release of her new 37-page e-book From Instagram to Instant Money. The e-book outlines how to optimize Instagram to grow a following and sell a product or service. In just three weeks, the guidebook generated $20,000 in revenue through social media sales alone.

After graduating from the University of Miami in 2016 with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, Adams entered the music industry as an artist manager and founded her entertainment company, The Lotus Agency in Brooklyn, New York. Under her management, her artists went from zero to millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube and were featured on networks such as BET Jams, REVOLT TV, and XXL to name a few. She single-handedly dealt with all of the artists’ social media branding, music video logistics, and album releases, even securing one artist as the opener for Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott.

Transitioning from the music industry to focus on new endeavors, Adams dived into the Virginia real estate industry and became an agent in February of this year. During this time, she went through her own personal finance journey, drawing inspiration from the well-known book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki. She also sought insights from her multi-millionaire mentor, who successfully grew their own company from the ground up. This led her to start her business-related Instagram account (@themoneyrealtor), which focuses on real estate, investing, and personal finance tips.

Adams’ went from 0 to 30,000 Instagram followers in just 16 weeks. Her e-book includes best practices for monetizing the platform, as well as growth strategies and tips on how you can optimize the complex algorithm that the app uses to determine a post’s exposure. The e-book’s success landed her a feature on Hollywood Unlocked and Official Black Wall Street. It further led her to collaborate with Tay Sweat, a public figure well-known for his investing strategies on an IGTV stream, during which she discusses method’s for boosting credit scores.

Apart from her e-book, Adams launched a multi-video course dubbed How to $ave Like the Wealthy, in which she shares methods used by the ‘ultra-rich’ to save and accumulate wealth, including investing strategies and leveraging secrets. The on-demand webinar targets millennials who are living paycheck to paycheck, having trouble budgeting, or like her, are saving for a long-term goal, such as putting a down payment on a home.

In terms of what’s next, Adams plans to launch a consulting service where she will evaluate your company, its offerings, and your social media presence to help you improve your business. She is also working on a lesson plan for her upcoming multi-video course Digital Products to 6 Figure Profits where she will outline how to tactically use digital marketing techniques to convert social media followers into customers. As these services roll out over the summer, expect to hear more about ‘The Money Realtor’ in the world of personal finance.

Instagram : https://instagram.com/themoneyrealtor

