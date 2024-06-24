Top 5 most trusted brands to watch in 2024

Discover the brands that are set to become household names in 2024!
Discover the brands that are set to become household names in 2024, known for their unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. These trusted companies have built strong reputations through consistent excellence, innovative products, and exceptional service. As they continue to lead their industries, these brands exemplify reliability and integrity, making them the ones to watch in the coming year. Stay tuned to see how these leaders will shape the future and set new benchmarks for trust and loyalty in the market.1. 3AI - Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO
3AI is India’s largest platform & marketplace for Data, AI & Analytics leaders & professionals with 36000+ active members & 1100+ by-invite seasoned & top of line global AI & Analytics leaders in 3AI TLC (Thought Leaders Circle) from 890+ organizations and is a sought-after partner with corporates, GCCs, academic institutions and startups for showcasing best-in-class thought leadership, accentuating branding & visibility, enhancing talent advocacy and professional development. 3AI have conceptualized and executed 850+ pathbreaking events, summits, conferences, roundtables & allied interventions in the AI & Gen AI arena.
With deeply entrenched outreach with 410+ GCCs and 740+ organisations, 3AI have assiduously strived to fill up the much-needed void in AI & Analytics thought leadership & ecosystem development for existing & aspiring AI, Analytics & data science leaders. 3AI has a whopping outreach of 16000+ CXOs & decision makers and talent outreach with 125+ academic institutions covering 0.5 million students. 3AI has a formidable presence in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia and Singapore as well.
2. Nama Home - Namit Khanna, Founder
Nama Home, founded by Namit Khanna, is a design house committed to putting Indian furniture design on the global map. The brand blends minimal and playful design philosophy with high-quality Indian craftsmanship, catering to a wide array of Indian and international partners. In just 3 years, Nama Home has achieved notable recognition, winning Elle Decor India's Young Talent 2021 and Dwells 24 Best Designers Around the World 2022. Its bestsellers have been prominently featured in renowned magazines like DesignBoom, Vogue India, Architectural Digest India, and Elle Decor India.
Namit Khanna, the founder, product designer, and resident scuba diver, is a third-generation entrepreneur with a passion for creating unique objects using contemporary techniques. Growing up around manufacturing units, he developed a keen eye for detail and a love for design. Namit’s innovative approach and dedication to excellence drives Nama Home’s mission to showcase India’s design prowess on a global stage.
3. MSRcosmos - Devi Kondapi, Co-Founder & CEO
MSRcosmos is a US-based, rapidly growing global IT services specialist, empowering businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys through a comprehensive suite of next-gen solutions. Specializing in AI (including Generative AI), Automation, Cloud, Data & Analytics, and Application Modernization, MSRcosmos harnesses its strong partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, SAP, AWS, Google, SUSE, Blue Prism, Cloudera, Snowflake, Databricks, etc. MSRcosmos has a global presence with over 20 offices across four continents, positioning itself as a trusted partner in key markets like the United States and India. The company also pioneers SaaS solutions with products like TrackEx for travel and expense management and MSR Vantage for blockchain- enabled supply chain traceability.
MSRcosmos’ theme “Promise Delivered” reflects its unwavering commitment to stakeholders, ensuring excellence, innovation, top talent, and a methodical approach. This focus has cemented them as a premier partner of choice for businesses across the United States and India.
4. Pepbox Ventures - Harshit Desai, Founder
"Pepbox: one of the most trusted brands in the Team Building & Employee Engagement Business"
Having several in-house offerings under its roof, Pepbox has been serving its clients with innovative concepts via In-person & Virtual modes across the globe. With the emerging needs and ever-growing demand for conventional as well as unconventional engagement concepts, Pepbox has capitalised on this niche extremely well in the past 8 years.
"The present and future of this space is definitely 'Tech', which is an excellent enabler to ease operational challenges as well enhance the overall experience, however, we at Pepbox believe that the entire purpose of either a fun-based engagement or a serious learning-based intervention is to establish a deeper connect at a human level while exploring the behavioural aspects," says Harshit Desai, founder & director at Pepbox Ventures Private Limited.
Pepbox's tagline and promise are simple, "Learn with Pep, Fun with Pep" and their offerings and delivery stand true by this promise while adding value to what they deliver.
5. Harvey CleanPro Industries - Nidhi Malhotra, Director of Operations
Products Range – Washroom Cleaners | All Purpose Cleaners | Floor Cleaners | Glass Cleaners | Odour Control | Surface Deep Cleaners | Hand Hygiene | Carpet Care | Surface Polish | Surface Disinfection | Commercial Kitchen Cleaners. Established in 2013, ‘Harvey CleanPro’ has emerged as a key player in the institutional cleaning chemical industry.
Their dedication to responsible chemistry motivates them to create products that align with green chemistry principles, guaranteeing both safety and effectiveness. Their cleaning solutions are certified as green, boasting highly concentrated formulas and gentle ingredients. Their comprehensive sustainability strategy ensures that the environmental footprint of their products is carefully considered throughout their lifecycle, from creation to disposal.
Their outstanding customer service and dedication to excellence have resulted in impressive customer loyalty. Clients rely on ‘Harvey CleanPro’ not just for the efficacy of their solutions, but also for the substantial cost savings. Their products contribute to revitalizing facilities, bringing surfaces back to their pristine condition.
