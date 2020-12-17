Trouw Nutrition, the global leader in animal nutrition is ready to serve South Asia

Trouw Nutrition, the animal nutrition division of Dutch global company Nutreco, is now set with its technologically advanced, first-of-a-kind greenfield project in Jadcherla (Hyderabad), India. Nutreco, with its two reputed brands, Trouw Nutrition and Skretting, is a global leader in animal and aqua nutrition bringing innovative feed specialties, feed additives, premixes and nutritional services. The establishment is expected to deliver superior quality minerals, vitamin premixes, mineral blends and feed safety solutions for customers in South Asia, catering to all species – poultry, dairy, aqua and pets. The virtual inauguration of this high-end industrial facility was honoured by the ambassador of Netherlands, Mr Marten Van den Berg on 11 December 2020. Trouw Nutrition has ramped up its operations in the South Asian and Indian market in the past 3 years, hence, the state-of-the-art production facility in Jadcherla, Hyderabad. The company’s unique ‘Nutrace’ programme, a food safety and quality initiative of Nutreco, ensures end-to-end quality and traceability, and emphasis on feed-to-food safety. The entire manufacturing process is automated right from raw material handling to bagging at the plant so that the final product is completely untouched by human hands. The plant at Jadcherla has a total capacity of 20,000 MT/annum. Its unique 45-meter tower ensures uniform mixing for a high-quality product to meet our customer’s need. The cold store made available at the facility helps storage of vitamins and heat sensitive ingredients. Remaining true to Nutreco’s commitment to sustainability, the facility also provides recycling of liquid waste for the environment safety and rainwater harvesting for minimal impact on environment. The facility is expected to reach full capacity utilisation by 2025. Dr. Saurabh Shekhar, GM – South Asia, Nutreco, says, “With this new facility at Jadcherla, we would like to make our contribution to the prestigious, Atmanirbhar Bharat – ‘Make in India’ initiative, as well as equally focus on the development of innovative products and solutions to help customers achieve better, faster and more sustainable results, globally.” He further adds, ‘’As an innovation-driven organization, we bring enormous operational efficiencies with lesser turnaround time and better customization to meet customer needs.’ Telangana is centrally located and one of the most investor-friendly states. It is also a major belt for poultry and aqua with logistical access to good ports.” In addition, Mr Jurrien Zandbergen, Managing Director, Nutreco Asia said, “Asia and India are key to achieving our mission of ‘Feeding the Future’. We already have plants in Japan, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar to strengthen our presence in Asia.” He further commented, “Our establishment in Jadcherla, Hyderabad is our way of reinforcing our commitment to South Asia and Indian markets. This is just the beginning of our journey to gain a strong foothold here.” With 70+ manufacturing units in more than 175 locations, Trouw Nutrition caters to the entire value chain of the livestock business. As a leading animal nutrition supplier, Trouw Nutrition has been supporting farmers, integrators, and the feed industry since 1931. During its remarkable 90 years of service, Trouw Nutrition has responsibly addressed various significant environmental, societal, and public health concerns like food safety, sustainable sourcing, and responsible usage of antibiotics. Nutreco has both organic and inorganic growth plans to expand its footprint in South Asia region. Though currently the company’s thrust is on B2B segment, in future it may look at the B2F segment. By doing so, Trouw Nutrition remains focused on providing responsible, cost-effective products and solutions to the customers and progressive farmers.The animal nutrition division of Nutreco is a global leader in innovative feed specialties, feed additives, premixes and nutritional services for the animal nutrition industry. Trouw Nutrition provides products, models and services to boost productivity and support animal health through all life stages. With unique, species-specific solutions, Trouw Nutrition has been meeting the needs of farmers and home-mixers, feed producers, integrators and distributors since 1931. We make it our business to understand the true challenges being faced by farmers and integrators in the animal nutrition industry. Innovation, research and collaboration drives our commitment for sustainable nutritional solutions. Nutreco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Netherlands-based SHV Holdings N.V., a family-owned multinational with a wide range of operations and presence in 52 countries with more than 60,000 employees and a net sale of € 19.2 billion in 2019. www.trouwnutrition.in