UAE based Niner Pharmaceuticals - Leading the global pharma sector from the front

New Delhi (India), December 26:
We have come a long way from the early plant-based medications and herbal remedies. The need for more efficient and potent treatments has given birth to the global pharmaceutical industry that strives to innovate and develop newer treatments and medicines to help people live longer and healthier. Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC is a UAE-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing and marketing quality medicines and pharmaceutical drugs for the well-being of the masses. Niner Group is also going to launch Niner MedTech soon. It will be a MedTech app to connect UAE and India virtually, where the patient and doctors can communicate and get treatments done irrespective of the border barrier.
Headquartered in Dubai, Niner Pharmaceuticals was founded by Jamie Balaji Rao, a successful businessman with more than 18 years of extensive experience in owning and running multiple successful ventures and engraving a new benchmark in specific Industries. Besides Niner Pharmaceuticals, he has also laid the foundation of four other business ventures, including Radiant Power India, JB Group Singapore, Niner Limited United Kingdom, and Niner MedTech UAE. Niner
Pharmaceutical, along with other companies under the Niner Group dominate major industries such as pharmaceutical, MedTech, oil and gas commodity trading, renewable energy, mining, and EV vehicle designing and manufacturing.
Niner Pharmaceuticals is among the top pharma companies in GCC handling and operations, with its sister entities registered in various parts of India. Niner’s state-of-the-art facilities are equipped to manufacture all modern dosage forms of medications, such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, soft gelatin capsules, powder in sachets, liquid syrups and suspensions, injections, eye/ear drops, ointments, creams, gels, lotions, Ayurveda and herbal preparations, nutraceutical, cosmetic preparations, and many more.
The pharmaceutical company puts special emphasis on quality management. As a result, Niner strives to maintain unmatchable standards in all products and services. It manufactures the best-in-class products per the quality standards of WHO, GMP, Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention, and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation (PIC/S). It has incorporated automation in systems and procedures throughout the organisation to push the boundaries further to minimise risk and produce world-class products.
Discussion on the impeccable success of Niner Pharmaceuticals is incomplete without mentioning Nikita Jain, who is working hard for the expansion of Niner Pharmaceuticals around the world, following in the footsteps of Jamie Balaji Rao. Owing to its leadership, Niner Pharmaceuticals has bagged multiple top awards. Among them are the Mother Teresa Award, Doctorate in International Business, Bilateral Relations & Social Welfare accredited by JBR HARVARD USA, Business Excellence Award – Government of Zimbabwe, Nelson Mandela Peace Award 2021, and Entrepreneur Award from African Eagle 2020, to name a few. With its quality offerings and services, Niner Pharmaceuticals seeks to continue dominating the market as it always did. The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
