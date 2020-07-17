Vick Tipnes is building a Legacy and Leaving a positive impact to the community

Several people are left to wonder about what to do with their life. Only a few have heard their calling. Even a smaller number of that portion pushed against all the odds to follow their own goals. Serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, founder, and CEO of Blackstone Medical Services, Vick Tipnes, already know that he wanted to be an entrepreneur at an early age.
It is a fact that following your dreams is admirable to most people. What’s even more impressive is using your goals for a positive impact on the many. Since 2012, Vick has already started leaving a positive impact on the community by building Blackstone Medical Services. They have been offering excellent service of home sleep testing. More than that, they have been providing innovative diagnostic technology at an affordable price, manufactured by one of the biggest global manufacturers of medical equipment, created with the highest technical standards there is in diagnosis and treatment of sleep breathing disorders.
Blackstone provides excellent services to the people who are suffering from sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that causes breathing to stop and repeatedly start through the night. This may leave people who are suffering from the condition to be unaware and even making them think that they had a good night's sleep.
Sleep apnea, if left untreated, can cause more complicated health problems. Sleep apnea may cause sleepiness during daytime, high blood pressure or heart problems, it can increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes, and other health complications.
Blackstone, together with their team, are dedicated to provide an easy and fast to use home sleep test for the people who may need it. This includes assistance from their end on how to use the device. You can call them in their 24-hour toll-free telephone support, 1-888-710-2727, with a live representative that is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the whole year. You can contact them also through a live chat with a representative between 8 is to 5 pm EST Monday to Friday.
Tipnes and his team at Blackstone Medical Services understand that if patients have the proper education, training, and support, they are more likely to go through the therapy that is prescribed to them. Blackstone gives an excellent and holistic approach to caring for their patients. They provide the best equipment and excellent quality supplies to their patients. They get their patients’ needs that they are able to provide unmatched service to their patients.
Vick Tipnes is now a successful entrepreneur running a company that helps people and leaves a positive impact on their lives. Blackstone still continues to deliver a great experience to its customers, leaving them not only satisfied with their services but also healthy.
