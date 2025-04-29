Voices that moved a nation: Key takeaways from News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025

Unmistakably youthful energy pulsed the summit - not just in age, but in mind-set. What stood out across two packed days was the unity of vision. Whether it was rural entrepreneurs, digital pioneers, or foreign policy veterans, all pointed to the same truth: India is moving forward, fast
New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam was charged with conviction and clarity on April 8 & 9 as the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 brought together some of the most influential voices from India and around the world. The gravitas of the summit was unparalleled. Leaders from the government, industry, diplomacy, science, tech and the arts didn’t just speak—they engaged, challenged, and envisioned the way for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
With the theme ‘Youthful Aspirations: Aspire. Achieve. Ascend.’, this edition of News18’s flagship summit placed India’s 420 million-strong youth at the core of its national ambition: becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Leading from the front at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 was Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who reflected on a decade of transformation. From India’s climb to the 5th largest economy to the rollout of grassroots entrepreneurship schemes, the focus was clear: policy must unlock potential. “Eleven crore dreams have taken flight through Mudra loans in the last decade,” he said, underlining the role of the youth in turning aspiration into enterprise.
Union Ministers Shri Amit Shah, Shri Nitin Gadkari, and Dr. S. Jaishankar followed with remarkable clarity. While Shri Amit Shah addressed national unity and security head-on, Shri Nitin Gadkari brought to the fore scale and ambition, outlining ₹10 lakh crore in highway projects and a goal of building 100 km of roads every day. Dr. S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, showcased India’s rise in global diplomacy, pointing to its ability to engage with all major powers without compromise. “Few countries can speak to all sides—we can,” he declared.
Beyond politics and policy, the summit also showcased the scale of India’s real-time transformation in education and environmental action. Change makers explored the urgent need to overhaul India’s education system to meet the demands of a rapidly digitising world, and to prepare youth for jobs that don’t yet exist. Simultaneously, on-ground environmental movements being led by the youth was also in focus at the summit. This dual force of innovation and activism sparked deep discussions on tech-powered solutions to waste, water, and energy challenges.
With India’s youth also driving the boom in fantasy sports, gaming, and digital engagement, a session at the summit zeroed in on how technology is reshaping the sports economy. Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Dream Sports; T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners; and Vivek Wadhawa, Vionix Biosciences CEO, Academic, Entrepreneur, & Author, mapped how Bharat is becoming a global force in sports-tech and entertainment.
India’s rapid rise in space and health also took centre stage. A compelling conversation with Anirudh Sharma, CEO, Digantara; Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel; and Srinath Ravichandran, CEO, Agnikul Cosmos, explored how advancements in space technology—led by ISRO and a rising private sector are creating new opportunities for young scientists, engineers, and founders. Another session with Winselow Tucker, President & General Manager, Eli Lily and Company (India); and Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Policy Strategist Public Health, examined the impact of emerging wellness technologies, including weight-loss drugs and wellness tech, underscoring how innovation is enabling a fitter, future-ready India.
Thought leaders like Rajan Anandan (Peak XV Partners) and Debjani Ghosh (NITI Aayog) reinforced India’s credibility as a global tech powerhouse, powered by a startup ecosystem where 20-somethings are already steering unicorns and pushing the boundaries of deep-tech innovation.
Additionally, global voices such as Børge Brende, President & CEO of the World Economic Forum; Jeffrey Sachs, renowned economist and global sustainability leader; Avi Dichter, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; and Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut, brought diverse international perspectives—reinforcing India’s growing influence on the world stage. Their insights highlighted how India is increasingly seen as a key player in shaping global conversations on sustainability, security, innovation, and leadership in a multipolar world.
Apart from the discussions, the cultural moments gave the summit its soul. Eight-year-old Esther Hnamte’s rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam enthralled the crowd, while the Zero Degree Crew brought unfiltered youth energy. Padma Bhushan awardee Violinist L. Subramaniam with his family and actor Sunny Deol & Kajol celebrated legacy while igniting youthful aspiration.
What elevated the summit from being a mere talk to a movement was its spotlight on action. From AI labs in Bengaluru to grassroots start-ups in rural Bihar, the summit played host to real change makers—youngsters who are crafting the future in India’s favour.
Unmistakably youthful energy pulsed the summit—not just in age, but in mind-set. What stood out across two packed days was the unity of vision. Whether it was rural entrepreneurs, digital pioneers, or foreign policy veterans, all pointed to the same truth: India is moving forward, fast.
The message was clear: Bharat’s rise is real. It’s resilient. And it’s just getting started.
In a world full of slogans and summits, News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 stood apart—because it wasn’t just about the future. It was about who’s building it. Know more at https://www.news18features.com/risingbharatsummit/
