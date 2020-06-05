YOOFLIX: An entertainment hub gaining rapid popularity

Humans today dwell in a world that considers multi-tasking a skill, and the ability to work everywhere is considered supreme. This skill makes a person seemingly productive on the surface, but people often fail to notice how important it is to take take a break and slow down.
In today’s fast-paced world, people are so busy that they rarely get some time off to themselves. Everyone seems to be stuck in a rut, following the same routine over and over. From business holders to students, teachers, doctors, even kids, everyone has some sort of engagement that keeps them physically and mentally occupied, stealing their relaxing time.
However, it is important that a person take a few hours from every day’s hip and happenings, and what better way to do it than to spend some time on the internet surfing through videos! There are so many online platforms that serve as sources of entertainment, but its time to get surprised by a new platform - Yooflix
! The perfect fix for all your entertainment needs, Yooflix is an online viewing service providing a plethora of videos, the best way to pass your time!
AN ENTERTAINMENT HUB WITH STUNNING FEATURES
Creating an online platform is all about creating something easy and comfortable for the customers. Yooflix understands how crucial it is for the customers, and this is why the site has been created with extraordinary features that make sharing, uploading, rating, subscribing, and commenting very easy!
THE EASE OF UPLOADING
Unlike any other platform, Yooflix does not restrict the users to upload the videos from other platforms. It allows the users to upload videos from Dropbox, Box, iCloud, Google Drive, One Drive, or any other platform without much hassle.
THE EASE OF SHARING
With Yooflix, the trouble of sharing a video is eliminated. The site allows the users to share videos to their blogs, sites, or anywhere on the internet by copying the link address.
THE EASE OF PRIVACY SETTINGS
Yooflix gives its users the ease of controlling the audience they want to share the videos with, even before they upload their videos. Users are also given the control of enabling or disabling comments on their videos, and the number of audiences watching a user’s video can also be easily tracked. It also allows the users to remove the play bar and add speed controls.
Yooflix also allows the users to replace the current video with a new version without affecting the likes, stats, comments as well as the URL.
THE EASE OF PREFERENCES WITH HIGH QUALITY
Yooflix players are engineered with the highest quality, most reliable HTML5 video players in the world. With Yooflix, it is easy to choose a background of preference, as well as changing the color to match with the brand’s color, adding logos, or choosing the right thumbnail.
THE EASE OF STREAMING LIVE
Yooflix gives its users the ease of streaming live on events through social media, their website, and anywhere else their audience is tuned in. Users can easily reach their audiences anywhere through Yooflix.
THE EASE IN DIVERSITY
With Yooflix, finding the right form of entertainment is not a problem. Offering a range of videos from Hollywood to Bollywood, Education, People & Blogs, Public welfare, Motivation, Health & Nutrition, Spirituality, and dozens more, Yooflix has everything under one platform.
THE EASE IN CUSTOM INTEGRATION
To make things even less complicated for the customers, Yooflix is launching custom integration that will enable the users to use tools like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, Google Drive, and others.
YOOFLIX- ONE SOLUTION FOR ALL ENTERTAINMENT NEEDS
An online video sharing and viewing service, Yooflix, was created in March 2020 by Gautam Patel, a software engineer and tech entrepreneur who was just 19 when he floated his first company in Delhi. Gautam Patel is also the CEO of XENNEO, a company that specializes in developing next generation software solutions and products.
Gautam created Yooflix with the vision to provide unique content from the local video-makers of different ethnic cultures to the globe. Currently, Yooflix has its office in Pune, India. Soon, the company will have more offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai in India where semiprofessionals will be trained to create 50,000 channels in the 1st year of Yooflixs operations in India.
Yooflix brings Youtube’s and Netflix’s features together. Like Youtube, Yooflix allows its users to view, upload, rate, add to playlists, report, share, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users. It provides a plethora of user-generated content, including video clips, short films, documentary films, music videos, audio recordings, movie trailers, and live streams. It also has other content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos.
Like Netflix, Yooflix is also launching its own web series soon, which will not be limited to just its paid members. Non-paid members will also be able to also enjoy videos by watching advertisements for up to 30 seconds at the beginning and the middle of their favorite videos!
Unlike any other platform, Yooflix is also launching its social commerce platform that will enable its viewers to buy the clothes online that the actors on a show are wearing. It empowers video-makers to sell their products online!
Yooflix is one of the fastest-growing video portals revolutionizing the online video platform industry by enabling its users to surf through an endless range of exciting videos!
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.