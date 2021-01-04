YUJ Designs wins Red Dot Award 2020 for Tata EV mobile application

The year 2020 has proven to be challenging to various sectors and businesses. A fraction of the companies though, have made it big in these uncertain times. YUJ Designs has gladly welcomed one such news and is celebrating the peak of their success.
YUJ Designs has been recognized as a winner of Red Dot Award 2020 for Tata EV mobile application, under the category of Brand and Communication Design. This award-winning project is quite close to their hearts. The UX design company based in Pune had the privilege to partner with a big automobile conglomerate in India to deliver a connected app for their electric vehicle.
Early on in the project, the design team recognized that the success of the connected application lies in creating a ubiquitous experience - one that lets users focus purely on driving. The project was a collaboration with multiple teams and the client to make this in-the-car and out-of-the car experience effortless. You can check Electric vehicle experience Link: https://www.yujdesigns.com/connected-electric-vehicle-experience/
The Red Dot Awards are an equivalent of the oscars of the design industry. The international jury serving on the board of the Red Dot Design Awards 2020, only awards this sought-after seal of quality to projects and brands that win them over with their high-impact design and outstanding creative performance.
The Red Dot Award provides a platform to designers, agencies and companies from all over the globe for the evaluation of design. Ultimately, only those projects that convinced the experts in terms of their high design quality and creative achievement received a distinction.
The jurors scored the design entry and rewarded the connected app basis these parameters - idea & innovation, aesthetic quality, features & functionality, emotional content, and impact.
Samir Chabukswar, CEO and Founder of YUJ Designs is thrilled about the UX design awards, “Throughout the journey of the project the feeling was of chaos. But at the end we accomplished astonishing results. We are very proud of being selected from almost 7000 other capable entries from all over the world. For the past 11 years we have been delivering magnificent work and strive to deliver world-class experiences in future as well.”
The winning works are accessible to a wide audience. All of the award-winning brands and projects can be seen online on the Red Dot website from October 2020. The international yearbook brands & communication design 2020/2021 will be out in November 2020.
YUJ Designs is a top rated UX design agency
that believes serious UX is at the heart of what they do. The company has headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, India and has operations in Bengaluru, India and Sunnyvale, U.S.A. They have worked with a wide range of clients from 60+ varied domains.
A company that has been working remotely since its time of inception. They have been on an exponential growth curve. YUJ Designs has made the most of these times and hired exceptional talent from all around the country to work on some of the most interesting design projects. Within a few months’ time, the team has grown from a strength of 60 to 120+ and is still growing.
The team at YUJ feels inspired to achieve more of such accolades and are looking forward to the opportunities to elevate user experience with the right design and technology handshake.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.