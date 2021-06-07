Startup Special: Shining a light on non-urban India





E

ntrepreneurship is not just about starting a business. It is about identifying problems and working on the best solutions to solve them by mustering all the financial, human and technological resources one can avail of.

Brian Carvalho



Editor, Forbes India



(This story appears in the 18 June, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)