Moratorium on loans: What this means and other FAQs

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday morning announced a slew of key measures to fight the Covid-19-triggered economic crisis. This included a moratorium on repayment of term loans from banks and NBFCs. Forbes India breaks it down to explain what it means for retail borrowers

Pooja Sarkar
Pooja Sarkar
Published: Mar 27, 2020 01:52:15 PM IST
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 04:50:01 PM IST
moratoriums_shutterstock_bg

 

What is a moratorium on loans?
Simply put, a moratorium is an extension, not a waiver. The banking regulator has allowed all banks, including regional, small finance, local area, co-operative banks and all India financial institutions; along with non-banking financial services, which include housing finance companies and micro finance institutions; to offer a three month extension on payment of loans.

Which loans does it include?
RBI has said that this provision extends to all term loans that financial institutions have provided to customers. Any borrowing that has a fixed payment schedule over a defined period can be called a term loan, which also includes your EMIs. These including housing, auto, personal loans, capex loans for companies, consumer durable loans.

What does it not extend to?
You cannot get this extension on your outstanding credit card payments. As a retail customer, you ideally use the credit card as your working capital loan, which needs to be repaid on time. 

Will you be charged a higher interest rate if you take this extension?
Multiple bank managements that Forbes India has spoken to say that if you don’t pay your EMIs and choose to extend the loan by three months, you will end up paying interest cost for these three months on that loan.

How does this help banks?
With undue duress in the banking ecosystem at this time, it will help avoid retail non- perfoming assets (NPAs). Mostly, banks have been struggling with corporate NPAs but with a nation-wide lockdown, workers will struggle to pay their loans, significantly increasing the NPAs on the bank’s books. 

What does Forbes India suggest?
If you can afford to pay your EMIs, it’s wiser to pay them off as usual. You don’t want to pay extra interest cost on your existing loan. If your EMI is Rs 10,000 per month with a 9% interest cost, you would have to pay 9% for those three months additionally on your loan. It’s safer to avoid paying more from your pocket in these tough times. After all, a nickel saved is a nickel gained.

