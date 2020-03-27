Moratorium on loans: What this means and other FAQs

The banking regulator has allowed all banks, including regional, small finance, local area, co-operative banks and all India financial institutions; along with non-banking financial services, which include housing finance companies and micro finance institutions; to offer a three month extension on payment of loans.RBI has said that this provision extendsthat financial institutions have provided to customers. Any borrowing that has a fixed payment schedule over a defined period can be called a term loan, which also includes your EMIs. These including housing, auto, personal loans, capex loans for companies, consumer durable loans.. As a retail customer, you ideally use the credit card as your working capital loan, which needs to be repaid on time.Multiple bank managements that Forbes India has spoken to say that if you don’t pay your EMIs and choose to extend the loan by three months,on that loan.With undue duress in the banking ecosystem at this time, it will help avoid retail non- perfoming assets (NPAs). Mostly, banks have been struggling with corporate NPAs but with a nation-wide lockdown, workers will struggle to pay their loans, significantly increasing the NPAs on the bank’s books.You don’t want to pay extra interest cost on your existing loan. If your EMI is Rs 10,000 per month with a 9% interest cost, you would have to pay 9% for those three months additionally on your loan. It’s safer to avoid paying more from your pocket in these tough times. After all, a nickel saved is a nickel gained.