Bored Ape Club Instagram hacked, NFTs stolen

The hacker has reportedly walked away with NFTs worth millions

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Image: BAYC

On Monday, April 25, the Instagram account of the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was hacked. According to BAYC, the hacker conducted a phishing scheme that resulted in the theft of millions of dollars in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the account's followers.

The BAYC collection consists of 10,000 NFTs of computer-generated apes made by Yuga Labs. Having launched last April, the Apes have become immensely popular, with the entire collection driving global sales of over $1 billion.

It's unclear how the hacker gained access to the project's Instagram account. "At the time of the hack, two-factor authentication was enabled and security surrounding the IG account followed best practices," Yuga Labs said in a statement on Twitter.

"We’ve regained control of the account, and are investigating how the hacker gained access, with IG’s team.” Yuga Labs also added that the team was working hard to reach out to impacted users and advised community members to stay away from the scam.

The hacker reportedly utilized the hacked account to send community members to a bogus BAYC webpage that advertised a fake airdrop. The hacker then claimed to be offering access to a future Bored Ape project and invited users to link their MetaMask crypto wallets to the site. Users' digital assets were drained out of their wallets and transferred to the hacker's wallet when they did so.

According to one of Bored Ape's creators, the hack resulted in the theft of four Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, six Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and three Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs. The hack, however, was not limited to just BAYC NFTs; one user also lost a Clone X NFT, which was worth about $54,000.

While OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has labeled the stolen products as "suspicious activity," no one can really stop the NFTs from being sold. According to reports, the hacker has already uploaded many NFTs on LooksRare, another NFT marketplace.

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash

Sustainable Bitcoin mining grew 60% in the past year

Read More..

Bored Ape Club Instagram hacked, NFTs stolen

Read More..

Dogecoin surges after Twitter accepts Musk's buyout offer

Read More..

Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet

Read More..

New York looking to criminalise crypto frauds

Read More..

Popular NFT launch on Ethereum loses $34 million in faulty smart contract

Read More..

DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: report

Read More..

Twitter to allow crypto payments, backed by Stripe

Read More..

Bahamas may allow residents to pay taxes with crypto

Read More..

Coinbase to acquire BtcTurk exchange for $3.2 billion

Read More..

Paris Hilton invests in Afterparty's new NFT ticketing platform

Read More..

Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on Ethereum

Read More..

Russia to include cryptocurrencies in its updated tax laws

Read More..

40 crypto companies sign open letter to EU regulators

Read More..

BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEO

Read More..

Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar report

Read More..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulations

Read More..

WazirX co-founders shifting base to Dubai

Read More..

Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

Read More..

CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billion

Read More..

Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB Group

Read More..

Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its community

Read More..

Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange Coinberry

Read More..

US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack

Read More..

Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280

Read More..

Opera crypto browser now available on iOS

Read More..

Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploit

Read More..

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..