Bugs ahead of the September-scheduled update might signal trouble for Ethereum Merge

One of the biggest events of the crypto market, the Ethereum Merge, has become the current highlight as a regression in blockchain networks comes into the light. According to an ETH developer, Péter Szilágyi's tweet, he discovered the bug in the updated model and put it on Twitter, stating that it could be caused by one of the pull requests getting merged towards the online pruner or the new storage model.





The upcoming Ethereum Merge is one of the biggest events in the crypto market as investors keep their eyes on improvement in the data storage system and the encryption of the blockchain network. The ETH crypto market has been suggesting an upward trend, with the Merge just around the corner. This new bug getting highlighted suggests some new troubles for the developers. The ETH team developers have been fast enough to consider the bug and released a hot patch to fix the update.





The software developer, Péter, took it to twitter again as he looked into the patch and updated others about the bug resulting in data loss from the database. He shared that the bug would affect the people running the release by corrupting the database. “The issue of data loss occurs during the shutdown, and hence the tests run by ETH developers could not catch the issue,” suggests Péter's tweet.





The Go Ethereum team announced on their Twitter handle that they have fixed the bug by releasing a hotpatch update. They have asked the users to update Geth v1.10.23 instead of v1.10.22 as the state corruption in the earlier version gets fixed. In the case of users who have already updated to v1.10.22, they will have to roll back on the chain and run tests again to be sure that there are no issues. ETH developers suggest the users wait further for the builders to confirm that there are no more bugs and the new version is good to go. ETH developer Péter apologizes on twitter for missing the bug in the testing phase itself.





The update of discovering a bug during the Ethereum Merge also puts stress on the crypto market. Economist Lex Sokolin suggests that the Ethereum Merge is likely to pose a risk to stake ETH and might even standardize the interest rates in the Web3 space. The upcoming Ethereum Merge also confuses the miners between staking or providing proof-of-work while mining. The Merge is just around the corner, and its effects on the crypto market will set the stage for the crypto bull or bear market.





