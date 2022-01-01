Cristiano Ronaldo to drive football fans into Web3 with Binance partnership

Binance is all set to launch a global campaign that will promote NFTs and Web3 with this latest collaboration

Football player Cristiano Ronaldo has partnered with Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, in an exclusive multi-year nonfungible token (NFT) partnership. The collaboration is anticipated to enable Binance to roll out a global campaign that will promote Web3 and NFTs to the football superstar's ardent followers.

In accordance with the contract, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a number of collections that will be available for sale only on the Binance NFT marketplace. The first collection will launch later this year and include designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.

CEO and founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, praised Ronaldo's accomplishments in soccer and noted that he has become an icon across many industries." Zhao also added, “He has amassed one of the world’s most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent and charity work.”

As a reward for his sporting achievements, Ronaldo was awarded crypto tokens earlier in March; for each goal he scored during his senior career, he received JUV tokens, the official fan token of Juventus F.C. “My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of,” said Ronaldo. “I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

Although crypto markets have crashed recently, the Binance CEO has expressed optimism. Zhao stated that this is his third crypto winter and Binance's second experience with such market conditions, suggesting that the company is experienced enough to navigate a bear market.



