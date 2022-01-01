Defi tracker Ape Board acquired by Ethereum analytics firm Nansen

Analytics platform Nansen is getting ready to launch a new portfolio tracker along with other features with the newly acquired Defi tracker Ape Board

Nansen, a leading Ethereum blockchain analytics firm, has acquired a cross-chain decentralised finance tracker Ape Board to scale its operations. Ape Board Defi tracker was acquired in a over $10 million deal, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik commented that data collection from the present cryptocurrency and Defi ecosystem is fragmented. The portfolio tracker acquisition and integration will prove to be a big step ‘towards bringing all the market intelligence a trader, institution or business needs under one roof.’

The acquisition will be closed in May and will lead to the teams from the two platforms to come together to integrate Nansen’s analytics and Ape Board’s portfolio tracking and form ‘the definitive information super app of Web3'. This web3 app will be an all-in-one information service. The acquisition will also have 13 employees of Ape Board joining Nansen’s team, which consists of 120 analysts, product managers, and engineers.





Nansen spokesperson said, “Ape Board will become the starting point of a new Nansen Portfolio tracker. It’ll be free to use and integrate seamlessly with the rest of Nansen’s features.” The new acquisition will pave the way for Nansen to become the go-to super app for web3.





Nansen added, “The next 12–18 months will likely mark a consolidation period for crypto. Nansen has a strong war chest, and we plan to continue being aggressive with our growth and build an unrivalled, all-in-one market intelligence platform.”





Nansen was founded in 2019 and was named after Fridtjof Nansen, a scientist and explorer. The platform is focused on data collection and analysis of the Ethereum network. Known names in the crypto investment sector like Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures back the platform. Nansen raised $12 million in a Series A funding round in 2021 and built a blockchain analytics platform for the Defi sector.





To fulfil its Defi aspirations, Ape Board presents a perfect match. Ape Board was launched in 2021 as an aggregator platform for Defi investments. Currently, Ape Board supports over 36 blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), Solana (SOL), BNB Smart Chain (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC), and 390 protocols.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash