It was an audacious move. In fact, many labelled it as ‘outrageously reckless’, recalls Rituraj Kishore Sinha. Just three years into his stint at Security and Intelligence Services (SIS), the second-generation entrepreneur prepared a blueprint to diversify the private security business started by his father RK Sinha in 1974. Call it exuberance of the youth or brash confidence, Sinha, then 25, landed in London. The plan was to enter into the business of cash logistics in India, and the way to do so was to explore a joint venture with the best in the world: Securitas. “What do you mean by strategic alliance?” asked a baffled Thomas Berglund, the then president and CEO of Securitas. “Are you looking for a buyer?”

There was a postscript, though. Global recession battered the asset class, PEs stayed away from the deal, and nobody was willing to get bruised in the whirlwind of 2008. Stranded, Sinha somehow managed to convince SBI to back the acquisition plan. In 2008, SIS bought Chubb Australia for $238 million from US conglomerate United Technologies Corp. Over the next decade, Sinha stitched a string of acquisitions—two in Australia and the rest across India, Singapore and New Zealand—and a flurry of joint ventures.





