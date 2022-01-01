Japanese film studio to produce a movie series based on Crypto

The film studio has announced that it will create three films centred on the cryptocurrency market, with the goal of using fiction to increase awareness and understanding of the cryptocurrency sector

Courtesy Noma





Japanese film studio Noma has announced that it will produce three feature films centred on the cryptocurrency industry. According to Noma's founder and series producer Taichi Ito, the trilogy's goal is to raise awareness of the cryptocurrency sector through imaginative fiction. He is upbeat about how The Rhetoric Star will "transform" the way viewers learn about cryptocurrency.

The first movie, dubbed The Rhetoric Star, is now in production and is expected to be released in 2024. Opus, the second movie in the series, will be an animated serialised movie that will chronicle The Rhetoric Star's production process and is scheduled for release in 2024. Details on the third movie will be released later in 2022.

The series will be produced by Ryo Nakatsuji, an executive at the Japanese publisher CoinPost, and Mai Fujimoto, CEO of the blockchain company Gracone in Tokyo. Japanese artist Haruna Gohzu, who has worked on renowned animated films including "Pokémon," "Fairy Tail," and "Demon Slayer," will direct the animation.

Sefi Carmel, a well-known sound designer and Bitcoin expert, is also part of the team. The team's objective, according to Sefi Carmel, is to create a series that conveys the opinions of global crypto specialists in a "creative and approachable" way. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the group and excitement about how the world is moving toward “a virtual future dependent on blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs and the like.”

Earlier this year, global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had also announced that it would launch a "three-part movie" based on the Bored Ape Yacht Club brand.

Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash