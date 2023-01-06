CME group intends to launch reference rates and real-time indexes in collaboration with CF Benchmarks

Image: Shutterstock

These reference rates and indices are not futures contracts. Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), and Decentraland are among them (MANA).

Shashank is founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group intends to launch reference rates and real-time indexes for three metaverse crypto assets, allowing investors to more reliably track pricing data using a methodology commonly used in traditional finance. CF Benchmarks will calculate and publish the Metaverse reference rates and real-time indices on a daily basis. Giovanni Vicioso, the Global Head of crypto products at CME, said,"As we continue to see a rising interest in Metaverse projects, CME Group, in partnership with CF Benchmarks, will expand its suite of regulated, non-tradable Cryptocurrency Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices to include three new Metaverse tokens...With increased price transparency across more cryptocurrency products, market participants will be able to price sector-specific portfolios, develop structured products with greater confidence and manage price risk around various Metaverse-based projects."The CME CF reference rates and real-time indices are based on robust methodologies. These are subject to regular expert review and are intended to meet the growing demand for transparent, regulated, and round-the-clock pricing. The AXS, CHZ, and MANA reference rates and real-time indexes will be calculated using pricing data from at least two crypto exchanges, including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Kraken, itBit, and LMAX Digital. The reference rates for the assets will be priced in US dollars and published daily at 4:00 p.m. GMT. Every second of every day, each real-time index will be published.Notably, CME Group began trading Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts in 2022. The euro-denominated ETH futures are investment vehicles that were launched prior to the Merge when the Ethereum blockchain switched to proof-of-stake. According to CoinMarketCap, Chiliz, the largest of the aforementioned metaverse plays, has a market capitalisation of $742.1 million. AXS has a market capitalisation of $686.5 million. Meanwhile MANA is worth approximately $597.2 million.