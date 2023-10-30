To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. Cryptocurrency
  3. Cryptocurrency
  4. Giottus launches zero-fee crypto trades

Giottus launches zero-fee crypto trades

Giottus has implemented a zero-fee policy with the goal of promoting trade liquidity, and empowering users to trade

Shashank Bhardwaj
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Published: Oct 30, 2023 06:09:02 PM IST
Full Bio

Giottus launches zero-fee crypto tradesImage: Shutterstock

Indian crypto exchange Giottus is set to offer zero-fee crypto trades for its customers, eliminating trading fees entirely on trades made on the Giottus platform. The offer is specific to crypto-INR pairs, which currently cover over 85 percent of all trades on the Giottus platform.

The move is expected to have a substantial impact on Giottus customers and their trading experience. The company has been highlighting how the move may potentially enhance profitability and trade liquidity on the platform, promoting a more efficient trading environment for all participants.

Commenting on the intentions behind this move, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus crypto platform said, “The primary intention behind the initiative is to increase profitability for our 1.1-million strong customer base and become an avenue to maximise their gains while encouraging new investors to join Giottus’ platform. Zero-fee is the most disruptive and decisive action by any crypto platform in India, and it will eliminate a major cost barrier for our customers.”

Giottus is banking on the move to boost trade volumes as the market shows signs of breaking out of its bearish sentiment. “During 2021, the previous culmination of a bull run, Giottus executed 4.5 million trades,” Subburaj added. “We expect to see a 3x rise in this metric in the coming year.”

Giottus was amongst the first exchanges in India in publicly stating that they were actively working on implementing the proof of reserves. In 2023, it became a member of the Alliance of Reporting Entities for AML/CFT (ARIFAC), demonstrating their dedication to ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment for their users.

On this note, Subburaj said, “As one of the largest crypto adopters globally, India has all the ingredients for crypto success.”

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Three VCs on how they are changing India's deeptech landscape
USDT transactions skyrocket in Brazil