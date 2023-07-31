Indian TikTok Chingari's migration to Aptos boosts user growth by 900 percent





Chingari, the social media platform known as the Indian TikTok, has recently started migrating over to the Aptos blockchain, while its previous residence was Solana. Following this, the Aptos blockchain has reportedly witnessed a user growth of 900 percent over the past few weeks. The brand new wave of activities caused up to about 90,000 onboardings daily on the Aptos chain, as on-chain data suggests.



Chingari initiated migration to Aptos this month on July 6. Promptly after on July 14, Chingari was alone responsible for 80 percent of the daily active users on Aptos, as well as a total of 50 percent of the gas fees the network received. Going by statistics, this hike was by more than 500 percent from what was seen in June.

The number of total transactions on the Aptos blockchain went on to rise by 150 percent, going to about two million daily.





Chingari’s migration to Aptos was brought on by Solana’s repeated network outages and sluggish transaction speeds witnessed in 2022 and early 2023. While the level of developer activities on Solana remains impressive and many hope for the crypto and the blockchain to make a robust comeback this year, the CEO at Chingari, Sumit Ghosh, was heard pointing out severe issues the Chingari network faced with Solana, "Solana’s network downtime posed challenges, compelling us to schedule many transactions… rather than allowing them to be instant, to mitigate the risk of failed transactions.”

However, with Aptos, Chingari has received beneficial features like virtual gifts, which has contributed to a surge in user numbers on the social media platform as well.





Aptos has also helped introduce a new wallet from the Chingari platform, which would allow users on the protocol to earn tokens through activities like content creation or even just engagement. The tokens earned can be further utilised to enhance content visibility, tip favourite creators, buy virtual gifts, and even purchase NFTs (non-fungible tokens).





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash