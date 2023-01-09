More attacks expected in DeFi space in 2023

Top experts have warned about more cases of fraud and scams in the DeFi space as the industry is poised for an influx of new projects. Hackers have reportedly become accustomed to the latest changes in DeFi; thus, the industry could fall victim to further attacks. Top executives from blockchain firms such as Apostro, Beosin and HashEx were interviewed for Dropa’s report titled “An Overview of DeFi Security In 2022”.
The executives expressed their opinions on the surging attacks in 2022 and admitted that there was no guarantee of complete security despite improved safety due to DeFi protocols. Beosin’s Managing Director, Tommy Deng, stated that the number of hackers in the crypto market would not decrease as long as there was interest in the market. On top of that, he claimed that new DeFi projects are not subject to thorough security testing. The same opinions were that of the firm CertiK, which also doesn’t expect a reduction in scams. It also implied the possibility of increasing attacks on cross-chain bridges, which were the main target for attackers in 2022.
