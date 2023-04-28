Web3 social media protocol Lens launches new layer 3 network





A ‘layer 3’ network dubbed ‘Bonsai’ was launched by the blockchain-based Lens protocol to improve the scalability of its blockchain apps and serve as a solution for the next phase of web3 users. By processing transactions at hyperscale, Bonsai would process and store shares, posts and comments and other transactions on a data availability layer.



In a post, the Lens protocol claimed the biggest challenge for decentralized social was to give people full control of their content while maintaining the easy usage they experience in traditional social media sites.

A web3 social media protocol, Lens has enabled its users to connect with other people in the Lens app and also shift their connections to other apps built on the same blockchain protocol. Several social media apps are based on Lens and are available on the social media protocol’s official website.





“To be competitive with web2, decentralized social must scale. With the ability to support mass consumer adoption, we’ll see continued web3 innovation – new, exciting and compelling features and business models that will spur web3 adoption,” said the founder of Lens protocol, Stani Kulechov.





Consisting of three nodes, timestamps, submitters and verifiers, Bonsai depends on the decentralized storage platform on Arweave, Bundlr.





Each node of Bonsai has a different function; while submitters build and submit metadata to Bundlr after validating transactions, the metadata is monitored and confirmed by the verifiers. The timestamp and proper block number for a certain piece of data are determined by the timestamps.





The layer 3 network Bonsai was, in fact, launched because the Polygon network could not manage the data-storage needs and transaction volume of large-scale social media applications.





The Lens protocol aims to develop Bonsai and make it work as a full network agreement infrastructure where multiple Bonsai nodes could validate submitted publications.

Node operators on Bonsai are completely independent and can index and stream Lens data without any involvement of a third party.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash