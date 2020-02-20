Knowing Your Medications and Yoga Practice Important for Managing Blood Pressure

If you have high blood pressure or are at risk of developing it, lifestyle changes can help keep your numbers under control. If a trial of making lifestyle changes is not enough to control your blood pressure, you will likely receive a prescription for one or more of the medications in addition to maintaining your lifestyle measures. There are several classes of blood pressure medications that lower blood pressure in a different way. The blood pressure lowering effect may vary among individuals depending on age, sex, race, how high the blood pressure is and other health conditions. A two-drug combination generally is more effective than is a single drug to get your blood pressure under control. Sometimes a third medication, or more, is needed to achieve your blood pressure goal. A healthcare provider may try several medications or doses before finding what works best for you. Also, it's important to discuss all of the drugs you take with your doctor, and understand their desired effects and possible side effects. Also, never stop taking a medication and never change your dose or frequency without first consulting your doctor.High blood pressure, what doctors call hypertension, affects one in three adults. High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and other adverse cardiovascular events. Traditionally treatment has been medication, diet, exercise, and no smoking or alcohol. However, recent studies suggest that there’s a lot you can do to keep your blood pressure within a healthy range, including starting a yoga practice. Yoga, including pranayama, asanas and meditation, when performed mindfully, can reduce stress-induced hypertension, while addressing its underlying causes. It pacifies the nervous system and slows down the heart, while training the muscles and mind to relax deeply. Studies suggest that Yoga may help reduce blood pressure in people who are at risk for developing hypertension. However, people with high blood pressure are warned to be cautious in approaching exercise. This is generally because vigorous exercise puts stress on the cardiovascular system, including raising heart-rate and blood pressure. Before engaging in any sort of exercise program, including yoga of any type or variety, people with any sort of cardiovascular condition including high blood pressure should consult their physician. Also, it is important to remember that yoga may be a complementary therapy. It is not a replacement for treatments and medications that a healthcare professional recommends.