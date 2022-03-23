Myths and Facts Around Diabetes

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Globally, diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, as are the myths and misconceptions that surround it. Unfortunately, some of the myths increase the stigma attached to diabetes. For this reason alone, it is essential to challenge these falsehoods. People who have diabetes themselves or in any of their family member/friends usually have plethora of questions on diabetes and its management. At such time it is important to refer to authentic and correct information and not fall prey to myths and misconceptions. This video attempts to clear air around certain misconceptions around diabetes that are falsely believed as facts.