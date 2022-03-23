Myths and Facts Around Diabetes

  1. Home
In this video, Dr. Chaminda Garusinghe highlights certain myths associated with diabetes and also shares real facts around them

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 23, 2022 02:24:42 PM IST
Updated: Mar 24, 2022 03:01:51 PM IST


Globally, diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent, as are the myths and misconceptions that surround it. Unfortunately, some of the myths increase the stigma attached to diabetes. For this reason alone, it is essential to challenge these falsehoods. People who have diabetes themselves or in any of their family member/friends usually have plethora of questions on diabetes and its management. At such time it is important to refer to authentic and correct information and not fall prey to myths and misconceptions. This video attempts to clear air around certain misconceptions around diabetes that are falsely believed as facts.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

