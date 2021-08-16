Stroke: Knowing it better makes a difference

With the increasing number of ageing populations, the burden of stroke is increasing. More than 80% of people suffering from stroke are deprived of the proper and timely treatment in Nepal primarily because of its geographical complexities leading to delayed hospital arrival, very few stroke-ready hospitals, and lack of trained personnel. Apart from this patient education is equally important to ensure timely reach to the medical attention and participation in the management and recovery. A better knowledge about the stroke, such as its symptoms, available treatment of stroke, prevention of future events, complications and about the recovery from stroke can considerably help patients and the healthcare practitioners as well. This video gives an overview of all these aspects related to stroke.Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD