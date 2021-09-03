Want a healthy BP? Kick away the salt and embrace the flavours

As Indians, we have strong taste for salt and we cannot do without a serving of spicy pickle, chutney and papad on the food plate. Such food habits are innate to different states of India. Though these recipes are associated with several health benefits also, the high amount of salt used for preparation and seasoning of these diet accompaniments is a matter of concern. Salt is the major source of sodium and increased consumption increases the risk of hypertension, heart disease and stroke.Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTDIt may be time for all of us to re-think our love for salt as about everyone can benefit from lowering sodium levels, regardless of your current health status. This video presents various means to control your intake of salt.