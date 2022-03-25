  1. Home
Happiness lies first of all in health

Dr Shekhar Srivastav discussing about advantages of good health & how it helps in maintaining the mental & physical stability of the body

Published: Mar 25, 2022

Good health is a key to Happiness as it acts as motivational force for individual which allows him to be a part of each and every event of his life. Besides this it also reduces the overall burden of non-communicable diseases. Altered muscular skeletal health causes pain affecting the mental & Physical health of an individual  

Nowadays individual of any age due to his sedentary & unhealthy eating habits are more prone to develop muscular conditions. It is very important to maintain a daily calendar of physical activities as this has been the proven asset to keep him away from various muscular conditions & other conditions which would affect his health. Unhealthy eating habits leads to deterioration of muscular health hence it is important to consume balanced diet which will keep him fit & healthy & also following the regular medications.  

So let’s take an initiative to stay healthy as staying healthy leads to happiness. The video is an overall master plan which will ensure good health by maintaining the mental & physical stability of the body.

