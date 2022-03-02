To enjoy the glow of health, be active and eat healthy

Lifestyle is an essential factor in health. The modern Lifestyle has increased immobility in humans. Long hours of sitting jobs, spending more time on screens, availability of almost everything online has significantly hampered the lifestyle and resulted in reduced physical activity causing increased incidences of metabolic diseases, muscular and skeletal problems, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and obesity.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.