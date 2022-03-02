To enjoy the glow of health, be active and eat healthy

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Lifestyle is an essential factor in health. The modern Lifestyle has increased immobility in humans. Long hours of sitting jobs, spending more time on screens, availability of almost everything online has significantly hampered the lifestyle and resulted in reduced physical activity causing increased incidences of metabolic diseases, muscular and skeletal problems, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and obesity.The modern lifestyle has affected elderly people to a great extent. Poor muscular-skeletal health has caused reduced movement, increased dependency on others and affected physical, psychological and social health. Stress has spread like a fire throughout the world.So, pause for a moment, take some time out for your health. Develop a “move more” mindset. This video presents the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle and having a balanced diet.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD