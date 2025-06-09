All generation names and years: From Greatest Generation to Gen Beta, explained

Every few years, it seems like there’s a new label for a group of people based on their birth year—Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and now Gen Alpha. Each generation carries its own memories, habits, and humour, born from the unique conditions it grew up in.

If you scroll through social media nowadays, you'll most likely stumble into a meme war between Millennials and Gen Z. Still, more than social media trends, all these generations carry deep human stories of adapting, resisting, questioning, or carrying forward what came before them. Beneath all these layers, they point to a bigger truth—every generation sees the world a little differently.

In this post, we’ll discuss all the different generations by birth year, how they see the world, and why understanding these generational gaps matters more than ever today.

Do we need these labels? Some people don’t think so, but the truth is, these generational labels give us a way to talk about our shared experiences. Every generation is unique and shaped by significant moments, like global economic shifts, parenting styles, technology, wars, politics, pandemics, and the rise of social media.



Social media platforms have added more fuel to this fire, turning generational gaps and identities into hashtags, trends, and playful banters. While the memes may exaggerate or mislead, they stem from real-life differences driven by time and experiences.





Which generation do you belong to?

Here’s an overview of different generations by birth years:





Sr.no. Generation name Birth year 1 The Greatest Generation 1901 to 1927 2 The Silent Generation 1928 to 1945 3 Baby Boomers 1946 - 1964 4 Gen X 1965 to 1980 5 Millennial 1981 to 1996 6 Gen Z or iGen 1997 to 2010 7 Gen Alpha 2011 to 2024 8 Gen Beta 2025 to 2039





Different generations by birth year: What makes them so unique?

From a millennial’s perspective, let’s briefly discuss more about these generations by birth year and what makes them unique.





The Greatest Generation (GI Generation)

This is the generation of our great-grandparents—born between 1901 and 1927, the earliest generation by birth year—who saw the world at its most fragile. Many were children during World War I, lived through the Great Depression, and fought in or supported World War II.



In India, some GI generation people also witnessed British rule and the freedom struggle. They held on to a sense of duty and resilience through these challenges. They valued saving over spending, believed in collective effort, and passed down stories of sacrifice, grit, and endurance—some of which we still hear in our homes today.





The Silent Generation

This generation includes many of our grandparents, born between 1928 and 1945. They were brought up during wartime (World War II, the Great Depression, and India’s freedom fights) and economic hardship, which shaped their outlook early on.



They valued discipline, stability, hard work, and avoiding the spotlight. The label “silent” originated from their quieter, more cautious approach to life—one that prioritised duty over distractions. Steady jobs, modest living, and respect for rules defined much of their adult years.





Baby Boomers

Born between 1946 and 1964, Boomers are our parents (at least most of ours)—the ones who still don’t understand sarcastic memes but swear by radios and morning newspapers. They grew up in a world recovering from World War II and, for colonies like India, the aftermath of independence.



Economies were booming, families were growing, early television programmes were emerging, and rules were being broken. They saw how modern India was born with the rise of democracy, agricultural revolutions, educational institutes, and public sector jobs.





Generation X

Born between 1965 and 1980, Gen X—one of the key generations by birth year—includes both (or either one) of our parents, elder cousins, uncles, or aunts. In India, they grew up in a steady era of Doordarshan, ration cards, handwritten letters, and landline phones. They witnessed the rise of Indian cinema and took a great interest in art, literature, history, and culture, thereby bridging the generational gaps between traditional values and modernisation.



Many stuck to one job, valued stability, and raised children with a mix of discipline and growing openness. They’re often seen as the “middle child” of generations, overshadowed by Boomers and Millennials.





Millennials

Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, are the seen-it-all generation. From CRT TVs to digital overload and the drastic effects of global warming, millennials are pushing through it all. Landlines, Orkut, Google, Facebook, the COVID-19 pandemic, 9/11 and 26/11 horrors, Instagram reels, and TikTok—many truly feel like they’ve lived several lifetimes in one.



Raised on peak Bollywood movies, ‘90s music, and baggy jeans, they redefined fashion with confidence. Nowadays, social media is flooded with trends laughing at millennials’ financial woes, back pain, and existential dread.



They’re redefining social norms and are far more self-aware and open about mental health issues, highlighting the shifting values seen across other generations by birth year. They’re more involved, affectionate, and emotionally strong in raising their kids with empathy rather than just obedience and grades.





Generation Z

Born during the peak of the smart tech transition era (1997-2010), Gen Z was raised with smartphones, Wi-Fi, and a culture of awareness. They grew up swiping, streaming, and schooling adults on technology and cringeworthy content. While millennials use Google to understand slang terms like no cap, rizz, IRL, sus, it’s giving, and more, Gen Z is busy redefining work ethics, identity, and societal norms—vibing their way through chaos.



Gen Z often faces criticism for being glued to their screens, hyping up trends, being overly sensitive towards social issues, and lacking the strong work ethic of previous generations.





Generation Alpha

Gen Alpha is the first generation by birth year to be born entirely in the 21st century (2011-2024). They grew up swiping before speaking. Raised by millennial parents, they’re being taught empathy, eco-awareness, and inclusivity.



While their digital fluency is unmatched, many experts are concerned about their limited attention spans and lack of real-world social skills. COVID-19 and global connectivity have already impacted their worldviews, reflecting the evolving generational gaps.





Generation Beta

Children born in 2025 and beyond, until 2039, are called Gen Beta. They are or will be born into a world highly driven by advanced technology, AI, climate urgency, and global complexity. They will likely mirror Gen Alpha in terms of digital ease and social awareness, and grow up amid widening generational gaps.



For now, the world watches and wonders how the recent generations will navigate the rising tides of technology, individuality, and sustainability in the rapidly evolving world.