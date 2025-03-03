List of Adani group stocks

Tech giants and multinational conglomerates have long driven India's economic landscape. Among these, the Adani Group has been a relatively recent but impactful player, with a diversified portfolio spanning warehousing, green energy, and infrastructural sectors throughout the country. Today, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing conglomerates, with multiple investment opportunities for individuals and retailers. For investors, understanding each Adani company's financial health and market position would be an essential first step for investment decisions, and market capitalisation gives a quick snapshot of the company's worth.

List of Adani Group companies

Below is a curated list of Adani Group companies, with their market caps (as of March 3, 2025) sourced from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This list should help you gain important insights into their growth and potential.

Company Name Market Cap (Rs Crore) Adani Enterprises Ltd 2,44,917.15 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 2,27,473.43 Adani Power Ltd 1,86,290.15 Adani Green Energy Ltd 1,27,989.82 Ambuja Cements Ltd 1,15,963.85 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd 78,714.05 Adani Total Gas Ltd 60,709.52 ACC Ltd 34,233.62 Adani Wilmar Ltd 31,453.52 Sanghi Industries Ltd 1,358.79 New Delhi Television Ltd 745.93

Here’s a brief information about Adani Group companies and year-on-year (YoY) growth from December 2023 to 2024.

ACC

Founded in: August 1936

YoY growth: 20.6 percent

Associated Cement Companies (ACC) Limited is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement and is a well-established Indian cement company owned by Adani Group. With a strong distribution network across the country and a legacy of quality, ACC remains a significant contributor to the infrastructure sector. The company saw over 20 percent sales growth in 2024 due to its focus on sustainability, growing infrastructure demand, and cost efficiency.

Adani Energy Solutions

Founded in: December 2013

YoY growth: 27.8 percent

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is India's largest private-sector power transmission company. The company aims to establish 30,000 circuit kilometres (Ckm) of transmission lines by 2030. AESL currently operates over 24,000 Ckm and has a network availability of 99.7 percent. It is enhancing India's power infrastructure with efficient and reliable energy distribution.