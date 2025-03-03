List of Adani group stocks

Looking for stock options for long-term investments? Explore the Adani stocks list based on the market cap data for better insights
Tech giants and multinational conglomerates have long driven India's economic landscape. Among these, the Adani Group has been a relatively recent but impactful player, with a diversified portfolio spanning warehousing, green energy, and infrastructural sectors throughout the country. Today, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing conglomerates, with multiple investment opportunities for individuals and retailers. For investors, understanding each Adani company's financial health and market position would be an essential first step for investment decisions, and market capitalisation gives a quick snapshot of the company's worth.
Below is a curated list of Adani Group companies, with their market caps (as of March 3, 2025) sourced from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This list should help you gain important insights into their growth and potential.
|Company Name
|Market Cap (Rs Crore)
|Adani Enterprises Ltd
|2,44,917.15
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
|2,27,473.43
|Adani Power Ltd
|1,86,290.15
|Adani Green Energy Ltd
|1,27,989.82
|Ambuja Cements Ltd
|1,15,963.85
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
|78,714.05
|Adani Total Gas Ltd
|60,709.52
|ACC Ltd
|34,233.62
|Adani Wilmar Ltd
|31,453.52
|Sanghi Industries Ltd
|1,358.79
|New Delhi Television Ltd
|745.93
Here’s a brief information about Adani Group companies and year-on-year (YoY) growth from December 2023 to 2024.
Associated Cement Companies (ACC) Limited is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement and is a well-established Indian cement company owned by Adani Group. With a strong distribution network across the country and a legacy of quality, ACC remains a significant contributor to the infrastructure sector. The company saw over 20 percent sales growth in 2024 due to its focus on sustainability, growing infrastructure demand, and cost efficiency.
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is India's largest private-sector power transmission company. The company aims to establish 30,000 circuit kilometres (Ckm) of transmission lines by 2030. AESL currently operates over 24,000 Ckm and has a network availability of 99.7 percent. It is enhancing India's power infrastructure with efficient and reliable energy distribution.
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the largest multinational company in the Adani Group. It focuses on incubating diverse new businesses and expands its operations to the energy, utilities, transportation, and consumer goods sectors. Despite an 8.8 percent decline in year-over-year growth, AEL continues to play an essential role in business strategies and social and environmental initiatives, making it one of the best Adani stocks for long-term investments.
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of India's leading wind, solar, and hybrid power generation companies. In 2024, AGEL recorded a 2.3 percent sales growth and seeks to create a 50 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. Until last year, the company avoided 52 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions and contributed immensely to the clean energy revolution.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator, managing a network of 15 ports and terminals. It is one of the best Adani stocks for long-term benefits. The company offers comprehensive logistics solutions in port and rail operations, warehousing, and dredging services, resulting in over 15 percent year-over-year growth. Additionally, Adani Ports has conserved coastal ecology with 2889+ hectares of mangroves and 2+ million trees.
Adani Power is one of the leading thermal power generation companies with plants nationwide. Its performance has remained stable, with a modest YoY growth of 5.2 percent, and it could be a promising stock among the Adani stocks list. Adani Power also addresses environmental concerns such as biodiversity conservation, waste management, water management, occupational health and safety, and climate change mitigation.
Adani Total Gas specialises in distributing piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) across India. With a 12.6 percent YoY growth rate, it remains one of the best Adani stocks for long-term investments. The company’s focus on clean energy solutions to create a ‘Greenmosphere’ and reduce its carbon footprint makes it a strong choice for those looking to buy Adani stocks.
Adani Wilmar started as a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International in 1999 and is a multinational food and beverage conglomerate. Its flagship brand, Fortune, has earned the trust of Indian consumers over the past 25 years and is a staple in Indian kitchens. As a prominent entity in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, Adani Wilmar stands out among the Adani stocks list, making it a good investment opportunity.
Ambuja Cement is a renowned name in the infrastructure industry and has become synonymous with quality and strength. Apart from infrastructural development, Ambuja prioritises sustainable operations and contributes to the larger good of society. The Roorkee and Bhatapara plants have won platinum and gold awards for environmental excellence and the ‘Best Customer Service’ award in 2024.
New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) started as a production house for Doordarshan and soon became India's first independent news network. Owned by Adani Group, it operates multiple channels, including NDTV 24x7 (English) and NDTV India (Hindi), and has a strong digital presence through NDTV.com. Known for its credible journalism, NDTV received 43 ENBA (Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards) in 2024.
Sanghi Industries Limited, now part of Ambuja Cements and the Adani Group, manufactures superior-grade cement at low production costs. With its 6.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production capacity, Sanghi is the largest single-location plant in India, serving both domestic and export markets. Sanghi Cement is widely used for constructing high-rise buildings, flyovers, dams, and industrial complexes.
1. What is the combined market capitalisation of Adani Group's listed companies?
According to the NDTV Profit report in November 2024, the Adani Group’s total market cap was around Rs12.59 lakh crores, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports leading the market.
2. What are Adani Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives?
Adani Group's CSR initiatives promote societal development through education, the environment, sustainable livelihoods, community infrastructure, and women's empowerment.
3. What controversies has Gautam Adani been involved in?
Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, has faced allegations in the US on charges of stock manipulation, fraud, and bribery to secure financing and contracts for new projects.
