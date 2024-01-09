Adani Group plans to commence work on Dharavi redevelopment this year, but uncertainty lingers

The past few weeks have been distressing for 48-year-old Karuna Patil and other residents of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Samata Nagar Chawl in Mumbai’s Dharavi, located next to railway lines. Patil, who works as a babysitter in Mahim, has rushed back home from her job to save her house twice. The dwellers have been served with multiple notices by the divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Central Railway Mumbai division to evict the area, claiming that they have encroached on railway land. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) also visited asking them to vacate the place and threatening to cut electricity and water lines.