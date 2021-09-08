Funding needed to tackle life-shortening air pollution: Clean Air Fund report

Heavy air pollution is pictured around Rashtrapati Bhavan and government buildings in New Delhi.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP



Even as air pollution shaves years off life expectancy, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives, a global report said Tuesday.



An annual survey by the Clean Air Fund, which looks into how much money is given to the fight against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organisations, found that air quality is low on the list of funding priorities.





Live 2.2 years more