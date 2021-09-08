From BMW i Vision CirCular to Audi grandsphere, futuristic, environment-friendly concept cars on show at IAA Mobility Munich

With the BMW i Vision Circular, the German carmaker reveals its vision of a luxurious, sustainable compact car for 2040

Image: Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images



The concept cars on display at the IAA Mobility in Munich until September 12, 2021 give drivers a glimpse into a near future where it's not just about driving, but also about well-being and relaxation in sustainable vehicles.





A car for the circular economy

A crossover that transforms into a movie theater

A luxury electric self-driving sedan