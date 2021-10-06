Have you checked out the fully 3D-printed and infinitely recyclable sneakers?

The very first fully 3D-printed shoes available to the public, by Heron Preston and Zellerfeld.

Image: Courtesy of Heron Preston / Zellerfeld



While most of the fashion industry is turning to gaming, NFTs or new virtual worlds, Heron Preston is innovating with a different type of technology: 3D printing. The designer has unveiled the first pairs of fully 3D-printed sneakers available to the public, opening up new perspectives on how to make shoes that are more local, ethical and eco-responsible.



While it may only be a beta launch that Heron Preston is offering today, it still hints at major evolutions—or revolutions—coming in the fashion world. Here, forget about traditional manufacturing methods, as the multi-talented artist Heron Preston has turned to US technology company Zellerfeld to design the first-ever pair of sneakers that are 3D printed and available to the public. But the designer doesn't stop there, as the shoes in question can be endlessly recycled, allowing anyone to trade in their worn-out pairs for new ones printed in updated versions.



One pair of sneakers, for life?

Making made-to-measure more accessible

