When it comes to music discovery, streaming recommendations trump a friend's influence

Americans are less and less likely to consider their friends and family as music influencers, according to a new study. Image: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images​



Are we more influenced by the radio or by our friends and family when it comes to our musical tastes? Neither, according to a new study. The vast majority of Americans consult streaming platforms in search of new hits to listen to rather than looking to traditional music influencers.



The covid-19 pandemic hasn't changed anything in this regard: streaming continues to be a major part of the music industry. That's according to a new study from the Nielsen Music/MRC Data research institute, which looked at the music consumption habits of Americans in July. It turns out that more than two-thirds of respondents watch music videos online (62%) or listen to songs and playlists on streaming platforms (61%). In comparison, only 59% turn to radio.





Vinyl has a strong following, livestream concerts less so