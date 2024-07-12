How transparency sped innovation in a $13 billion wireless sector

Many companies are wary of sharing proprietary information with suppliers and partners. However, Shane Greenstein and colleagues show in a study of wireless routers that being more open about technology can lead to new opportunities
Many businesses are loath to share proprietary information with others, fearing it will undercut their long-term financial prospects. They view openness as a threat to innovation.
But a new years-long study of the wireless router industry shows that businesses that are transparent with suppliers and partners about their technologies can increase innovation and speed the introduction of new products.
