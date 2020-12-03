  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. India Rich List 2020

India vs the virus: How Covid-19 affected wealth creation for India's richest

By Jeanhee Kim
Published: Dec 3, 2020 12:48:39 PM IST
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 02:23:30 PM IST

india and covid19Image: Shutterstock

Growth in the world’s second most-populous nation was already weakening when it recorded its first Covid-19 case on Jan 30, then saw its number of cases shoot above 1,000 cases in March. India’s economy took a big hit after the lockdown on March 25, with first quarter GDP to June 30 shrinking by 24 percent year-on-year, the first contraction since publicly available records began in the mid-1980s. Consumer demand slumped. India still has the world’s second-highest number of cases, over seven million, after the US. One bright spot: India’s health care stocks have climbed about 50 percent so far this year.

figure one
figure two
figure three
figure four

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 20 November, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Meet the world's best universities and business schools – from your living room
AT Institute Streamlining Training For The Service Industry