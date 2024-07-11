The power of distinct owners as value catalysts

Uncovering the unique elements owners need to achieve business success and resilience
In the realm of business myths, one common misbelief stands out: the idea that shareholders are insignificant players, mere cogs within the corporate machinery. This perception, conceptualised in Berle and Means’s influential 1932 work, abstracts away shareholders and positions managers as the true custodians of corporations.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
http://knowledge.insead.edu, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2023]