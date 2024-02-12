Girish Mathrubootham's fresh goals: A Messi from Madras

Girish Mathrubootham is a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. In 2019, when Dhoni was run out in the semi-final of the ODI cricket World Cup, sealing India’s exit from the tournament, Mathrubootham changed his flight tickets to go from Chennai to San Francisco, instead of London. “I had planned to go and watch the final at Lord’s [in London], but, instead, headed back to the US, to the Freshworks office,” he says.
What makes Dhoni stand out? “He is the X-factor, he finishes the game, you can depend on him to change the game, but he does it all with composure,” says Mathrubootham. “As audiences, we get frustrated if he doesn’t hit every ball, but Dhoni knows how to be most effective—which bowler to play out and whom to target.”
(This story appears in the 09 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)