How Girish Mathrubootham is fostering his 'Messi from Madras' dream





Girish Mathrubootham knows a thing or two about building from scratch. In 2010, the former Zoho employee started up a software products venture from a 700 sq ft warehouse space in Chennai, rebranded it as Freshworks in 2017 and, four years later, led its blockbuster public listing at Nasdaq, making it the first Indian SaaS (software as a service) company to achieve that milestone. While Freshworks, which recorded a turnover of $498 million in FY22, has been going through a rough patch ever since—including a stock slump, legal battle over allegations of misleading investors during the IPO and layoffs—Mathrubootham hasn’t lost his itch to build.



Last week, the CEO and founder of Freshworks launched the FC Madras Football Academy in Mahabalipuram, about 60 km from Chennai, that will house an in-residence programme for a cohort of 55 grassroots footballers scouted from a pool of 2,416 youngsters across the country. Sprawling over 23 acres and built over a flattened watermelon field, the academy boasts of three Fifa-approved grounds (with natural grass, synthetic turf and hybrid), a learning academy and cutting-edge training and rehab facilities that align with global standards.





