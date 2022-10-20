Football in India: What will it take to put the spotlight on players?







A moment from a presentation ceremony in mid-September at the conclusion of one of India’s oldest and most prestigious tournaments was perhaps the best metaphor for the state of Indian football, indeed Indian sport.



Now billed as the opener to the Indian football season, with participation of top clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League (along with teams from the Services), the Durand Cup was recently played across three cites—Imphal, Guwahati and Kolkata—and five venues. Stadiums were packed, a fresh crop of young players got an opportunity to shine on the big stage—the games were broadcast live—and the capacity crowd at the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal fixture at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata had old-timers reminiscing about the glory days of the derby.





(This story appears in the 21 October, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)