Smita Deorah: Innovating pedagogy for inclusion at LEAD School





Smita Deorah’s entrepreneurial journey in edtech started with her curiosity about her domestic help’s home.



“I was just heartbroken” with the lack of access to good schools and teachers for such low-income households, Deorah recalls. She’d been experimenting with her own first-born, her daughter, with the latest research findings on how children learn, and “by the age of three, no one needed to read to her anymore”, she recalls.





(This story appears in the 16 December, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)