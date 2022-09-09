Who is Devika Bulchandani, the new Indian-origin global CEO of Oglivy?





Amritsar-born advertising maestro Devika Bulchandani is the latest to join an expanding list of Indian-origin CEOs heading corporate giants across the globe. On September 7 advertising and marketing behemoth Ogilvy appointed Bulchandani as the Global Chief Executive Officer, making her the first ever woman of colour to run the global agency network.



The 53-year-old will be responsible for the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units. Bulchandani has been promoted from the Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America. Before joining Ogilvy two years ago, Bulchandani spent 26 years at McCann in various leadership roles including President of McCann North America where she won numerous awards and accolades.





Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.