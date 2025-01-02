From BTS' comeback to Kumbh Mela, here are five things to watch in 2025

From the second stint in the White House for Donald Trump to a turbo-charged football calendar, here are five things to watch in 2025:

Trump 2.0

On January 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as 47th president of the United States, 11 weeks after his convincing win in the election against Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Republican's swearing-in ceremony in front of the US Capitol in Washington comes four years after the attack on the seat of US democracy by Trump supporters, who did not accept he lost the 2020 election.

Trumps' return, at the age of 78, comes despite four indictments and a criminal conviction and after a campaign that also included two failed assassination attempts on him.

With a list including vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and Elon Musk co-heading a department of government efficiency, there is concern at what his second term could mean for the United States, and the world.