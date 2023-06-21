International Yoga Day: Yoga retreats set in exotic locations

A

s wellness tourism gains popularity, an increasing number of people are looking to embrace the profound benefits of yoga. Many retreats across the globe offer guests a chance to immerse themselves in the transformative power of the ancient practice. These retreats serve as a sanctuary for those seeking to deepen their practice and restore balance in their lives. Today, International Yoga Day serves as a reminder of the profound impact this healing practice can have and the retreats that provide an opportunity to celebrate this tradition. Here are some of the world's yoga retreats set in exotic locations for those seeking a holiday for a temporary lifestyle change that can lead to a transformative experience for the mind and body.Sanará Tulum in Mexico overlooks the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean. This wellness retreat includes yoga classes, curated nourishment, and spa treatments. The retreat is designed for guests to dwell in barefoot luxury as they rest and recharge. Each space has been thoughtfully created for physical healing and introspection. Guided classes that include learning many forms of yoga are part of the healing experience provided at this wellness sanctuary.Blue Spirit in Costa Rica is situated on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It offers many forms of healing practices in the natural setting, dedicated to personal development. Each of its studios is equipped for various classes, like yoga and meditation. Blue Spirit offerings also include shamanic medicine, pilates and dance classes.Sen Wellness Sanctuary is located on the southern coast of Sri Lanka, surrounded by lush greenery and rich biodiversity. It offers tailor-made wellness programmes that include yoga, meditation, and ayurvedic treatments that provide restorative benefits. Energy clearing, ayurvedic cooking classes, and sound and gong baths are also available. There are plenty of options to choose from, whether you are a seasoned yogi or a beginner.The Mandali Retreat Center is situated on the foothills of the Italian Alps and has a stunning view of Lago d'Orta. It is designed to help guests disconnect from the world and cultivate healing, relaxation and self-reflection. There are daily workshops that provide guided classes on yoga as well as Tai Chi. The retreat also has a body care centre where guests can enjoy time in the sauna, steam room or indoor heated swimming pool.The Bodhi Khaya Nature Retreat is located in South Africa's Overberg region. Visitors get to reconnect with nature as they participate in healing practices like meditation and yoga. This place of the sanctuary offers gentle yin yoga and vinyasa flow classes.