4 wellness retreats in India that blend luxury and self-care

1. Ananda In The Himalayas, Uttarakhand





2. Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

3. The Oberoi Sukh Vilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh

4. ITC Grand Goa Resorts and Spa, Goa

n this fast-paced, hectic world, making time for rest and rejuvenation can be a great way to reboot. Many wellness retreats in India offer guests a chance to recharge through various holistic therapies. They have found ways to blend self-care with luxury. Here are some of India's luxurious wellness retreats to explore the next time you are looking to revitalise your mind and body.On the foothills of the Himalayas lies a 100-acre palace estate that once belonged to the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal. It is now a luxury wellness retreat that overlooks the town of Rishikesh and the Ganges River valley and is surrounded by sal forests. A range of special healing programmes, including a tailor-made yoga and meditation programme, have been designed for guests of all kinds, from solo travellers to small groups. The retreat also offers workshops and private sessions with visiting masters of various aspects of well-being.The Six Senses Fort Barwara is a 14th-century fort that has been converted to become a wellness sanctuary. This royal retreat of well-being has a 30,000-square-foot spa—originally the women's palace—that offers guests treatments that blend Eastern medicine and Western influences. Ayurvedic rituals, personalised wellness programmes, and meditation are among some treatments on offer. Skilled therapists and visiting practitioners guide guests towards their wellness goals.This luxury spa resort offers guests a chance to enjoy digital detox and healing rituals surrounded by over 8,000 acres of protected natural forest. Forest bathing and restoring spa experiences are among some offerings designed to help boost one's mood, and immune system, improve sleep, and so much more. Hydrotherapy pools, aromatic steam, and infrared sauna are used to enhance the effects of the treatments.ITC Grand Goa Resorts and Spa, Goa, has designed wellness packages and tailored massages that are designed to help guests enhance every aspect of their stay. Rejuvenating therapies, massages and wellness treatments from across India and the globe are on offer to provide guests with a relaxing experience. Physical fitness and wellness programmes can be practised independently or through private training sessions.