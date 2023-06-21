From Tesla CEO Elon Musk to astrophysicist Neil De Grasse Tyson: PM Narendra Modi meets a diverse group in the US





On day one of his three-day visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a diverse group of people. He interacted with experts hailing from various sectors, including academics, agriculture, engineering, healthcare and more. Modi met several prominent personalities like Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, billionaire investor Ray Dalio, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Robert Thurman, author and academic.



During his discussions with the think-tank specialists, the PM emphasised on the positive improvements in India while addressing various aspects of policymaking and emerging trends. Healthcare specialists talked about ways to augment healthcare capacities in India, while the academics experts discussed how to strengthen the education sector in the country.

PM Modi kickstarted with a discussion with distinguished mathematical statistician, public intellectual and author Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.





PM Modi also met Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He appreciated Musk’s efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors. Modi also invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector. Modi and Musk had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.













In his interaction with Professor Robert Thurman, American Buddhist scholar, author, and Padma Shri awardee, they exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. They also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for preservation of Buddhist heritage.



Musk also called himself a “fan of Mr Modi” and said India had “more promise than any large country in the world”. “He [Mr Modi] really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing,” he told reporters. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.”





PM Modi also met astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson. They exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. They discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector, including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India. Prime Minister Tyson also discussed opportunities for private sector and academic collaboration under India’s newly launched National Space Policy.













Prime Minister met with American economist and Nobel laureate Professor Paul Romer as well. They held discussions on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and tools like Digilocker. They also discussed various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development.



“Talked space, science and related issues with @neiltyson. Highlighted steps India is taking to reform the space sector and draw more youngsters towards science as well as innovation,” Modi said in a tweet.



In his conversation with Ray Dalio, co-founder, Bridgewater Associates, the PM highlighted the reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. PM Modi also invited Mr Dalio for further investing in India.





“Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government,” PM Modi said in a tweet.





Modi also met experts from several leading US think-tanks. They discussed a range of developmental and geo-political issues. The PM invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.





In his meeting with a group of US academics, they discussed the possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy. The academics shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise with the PM.





In the meantime, the PM will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga. Modi is on a state visit to the US, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.



